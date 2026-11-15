Farmington police seek information after body found inside vehicle partially submerged in pond

Police in Farmington, Minnesota, are asking for information after finding a body inside a vehicle submerged in a pond Saturday morning.

The Farmington Police Department and the Farmington Fire Department responded to Cascade Drive just before 8 a.m. for reports of a vehicle incident, including a report of a submerged vehicle.

Emergency responders arrived to find a vehicle partially submerged in a pond off Cascade Drive. Responders entered the water and found the body of a deceased individual inside the vehicle.

Police say the body was transported by the Dakota County Medical Examiner's Office for identification and a determination of the cause and manner of death.

Farmington Police Captain Bab Sauter says the department is looking for "any information from the community with the details that might have led up to the vehicle entering the pond."

Anyone with information on the circumstances surrounding the incident is urged to contact the Farmington Police Department at 651-280-6700.