Farmington farm installs ramp to make hayride accessible to people who use wheelchairs

Pumpkins, corn mazes, and hayrides are fall traditions for many Minnesotans. But for people who use wheelchairs, those experiences can be out of reach.

A new ramp at Crazy Legs Farm is helping people with mobility challenges enjoy a fall tradition that can otherwise be difficult to access: a hayride.

Living Well Disability Services brought residents, families and staff together at the Farmington farm for an afternoon of fall activities, made more accessible with help from local partners.

Jenny Ackerley, a program manager at Living Well Disability Services, said uneven terrain can make it difficult for people who use wheelchairs or have trouble walking to participate in outdoor activities.

"It's not often that people, especially in wheelchairs, or those that have difficulty walking, can navigate these kind of uneven, rocky grounds," Ackerley said.

The event came together with help from the KDK Foundation, founded by Dennis Klose, whose daughter receives care at Living Well.

The foundation partnered with Crazy Legs Farm to make the experience possible, while Dakota Lumber donated materials for the ramp.

Klose said helping make experiences like this accessible aligns with the foundation's mission.

"Oh, it's truly amazing. I mean, it is written in part of our mission statement is to make dreams a reality," Klose said.

He praised the Farmington community for its generosity and willingness to help bring the project to life.

"It's just amazing what this community can and will do. And all you have to do is ask them," Klose said.

For Living Well Disability Services, the event was about more than enjoying the fall season. Ackerley said creating opportunities for people to participate helps foster a sense of belonging.

"We really value belonging, and it's important that everybody gets to come together and feel valued," Ackerley said.