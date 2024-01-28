Family remembering victims of Coon Rapids triple homicide

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — We now know the names of the three people who were murdered Friday in Coon Rapids.

Anoka County officials only said the deaths at 94th Avenue Northwest are being investigated as a homicide.

Family tells WCCO they include 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Trejo and her husband, Mario Trejo.

Shannon Patricia Trejo's 20-year-old son, Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth, was also killed.

Shannon Patricia Trejo and Mario Trejo Kelli Jungwirth

It was too soon for Shannon's sister, Kelli Jungwirth, to talk on camera, but she said she hasn't slept since learning what happened and said details are still sketchy.

Jungwirth said she's holding her breath, waiting for answers.

Family members said a 2- and a 4-year-old were inside the home at the time of the murders. They were Shannon and Mario's two young sons.

On Sunday, the boys were reunited with family.

Jorge Reyes-Trejo Kelli Jungwirth

Jungwith said her nephew would have turned 21 next month and that he had just gotten a new puppy. She said her and Shannon were like twins and that her sister will always be with her.

WCCO reached out to authorities for an update but have not heard back.