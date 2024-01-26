Officials: 3 found dead in Coon Rapids home

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead inside a Coon Rapids residence on Friday.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch central communications received a 911 call at approximately 12:24 p.m. with "sounds of a disturbance in the background." Coon Rapids police, Blaine police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest.

Upon arrival, responders found three deceased individuals inside the home — two males and one female. Investigators are still looking into their identities and ages.

At this time, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

"The investigation is still early and it is active and ongoing at this time," sheriff's office spokesperson Tierney Peters said. "So we do have limited information that we have available obviously with it being so early."

RELATED: Police believe toddler fatally shot man in Brooklyn Park; father now faces manslaughter charges

WCCO

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.