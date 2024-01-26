Watch CBS News
Officials: 3 found dead in Coon Rapids home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead inside a Coon Rapids residence on Friday.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch central communications received a 911 call at approximately 12:24 p.m. with "sounds of a disturbance in the background." Coon Rapids police, Blaine police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest.

Upon arrival, responders found three deceased individuals inside the home — two males and one female. Investigators are still looking into their identities and ages.

At this time, the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

"The investigation is still early and it is active and ongoing at this time," sheriff's office spokesperson Tierney Peters said. "So we do have limited information that we have available obviously with it being so early."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 2:40 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

