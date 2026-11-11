Family mourns trans woman killed on Twin Cities light rail

The family of a transgender woman who was fatally shot on a Twin Cities light rail train last month is mourning her loss.

Stella Nez Perce was killed after what prosecutors describe as a brief encounter aboard a Metro Transit light rail train.

According to criminal charges, 30-year-old Jaquan Edwards exchanged words with Nez Perce before shooting her three times.

Perce's family has since launched an online fundraiser, describing her as an innocent victim of gun violence.

"We are still trying to process the heartbreak of losing her," her sister, Jo Nez Perce, wrote on the fundraising page. "She was taken from us far too soon."

For Stella Nez Perce's brother, Dion Nez Perce, the loss remains overwhelming.

"This puts a big damper on my heart," he said.

According to charging documents, surveillance video captured Edwards at another light rail station earlier that night. Those documents said he was seen spitting on a platform. DNA from the spit matched with DNA obtained from a cigar tip recovered from Edwards' trash.

"Indigenous and Black trans individuals are at far higher risks of experiencing violence and harassment in public settings, and often have fewer resources to turn to and feel less safety in those spaces because of internalized biases that people might have about trans communities," said Kat Rohn, Executive Director of OutFront Minnesota.

In a statement, the Minnesota House Queer Legislators Caucus remembered Stella Nez Perce for the impact she had on those around her.

"Together, we honor her memory by talking about how she lived an unapologetically authentic life on her own terms, the positive impact she made on our community, and the kindness she exuded, not by the horrific manner of her death," the caucus said in a statement.

Edwards remains jailed in Hennepin County. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 1.