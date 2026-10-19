Father, daughter killed in northeast Minnesota ATV crash, sheriff says

A man and his 18-year-old daughter were killed Friday afternoon in an ATV crash in northeastern Minnesota, according to the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office.

First responders were called to "a minimum maintenance township road" near Hill River State Forest in Macville Township around 2:30 p.m., where they found a Polaris RZR Turbo that had "rolled multiple times," the sheriff's office said.

Inside, they found two passengers dead from "severe head injuries": Jacob Jeurissen, 48, and Kiara Jeurissen, 18.

The sheriff's office says family members who were following the pair witnessed the crash and called 911. The family says they had all just finished lunch together before the fatal ride.

"The conditions at the scene indicate that speed may have been a factor in this tragedy," the sheriff's office said.

While the Jeurissens were wearing five-point harnesses during the crash, officials say neither were wearing a helmet.

Macville Township is about 25 miles south of Grand Rapids, and nearly 150 miles north of Minneapolis.