Minnesota's fall foliage draws 82 million visitors a year. Here's how to make the most out of leaf peeping

Fall colors are beautiful, but they're also a fuel for Minnesota's economy.

"We see over 82.5 million visitors throughout the state a year, and a large portion of that are coming through the fall," said Chris Morgan with Explore Minnesota. "And one thing they want to do in the fall is see the colors that we're kind of known for here in the state."

Those visitors don't just stop to take pictures. They're spending money on hotels, restaurants, shops, and other businesses in the towns along the way.

"We're excited that for a fifth year, we have seen a growth in spending and visits to the state," said Morgan. "However, the number and the increment of how much people are spending and how much are visiting is also, it's gone down. It's not as much of a growth of year over year."

Inflation and a tighter economy continue to influence travel decisions.

"People are being mindful. The economy has put constraints on people," said Morgan. "People are looking to do multiple things, have a diversity of experiences, but also be able to maximize their dollar."

That's where Minnesota's variety can help. Visitors can spend the day chasing fall colors, then head to a nearby town for dinner or shopping, or even make a trip to the metro in the same weekend.

If you're looking to save money, you can try camping.

"They can stay at the state park camp, right, and still be able to experience the destination, but maybe a more valued proposition," said Morgan.

At a Minnesota state park, drive-in campsites typically cost $20-$35 per night depending on the site. A one-day vehicle permit is $7 or you can get an annual permit for $35.

First-come-first-served state forest campgrounds offer lower rates and fewer fees.

However you do it, you don't have to wait for peak color to make the trip worthwhile.

"Rather than trying to look for that one day or those couple of days when it's at peak, the whole season is beautiful. It is beautiful to go out and see those fall colors and the days leading up to the peak and after peak too," said Sara Berhow with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.