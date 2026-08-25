Falcon Heights bringing back Minnesota State Fair parking program with some changes

With the Minnesota State Fair just days away, Falcon Heights is preparing for its busiest two weeks of the summer.

"It's a tradition here in the city that we welcome every year. One challenge, obviously, is it's a big population growth for our small city during that time," said City Administrator Jack Linehan.

For the second year, city leaders are bringing back its pay-by-mobile parking program.

The measure assigns approximately 1,000 Falcon Heights parking spots near the fairgrounds as parking zones. The program will charge a flat fee of $25 per day for vehicles to park between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the 12 days of the fair.

The city estimated the program could bring in $100,000 to $200,000 in revenue during the 2025 fair. The program came in below projections, netting about $50,000 after expenses.

Linehan said several factors contributed to that, including fairgoers opting for public transportation and park-and-ride or simply not paying.

"We're trying to improve that this year with kind of a better signage, better communication, making sure people understand kind of that their spot where they maybe have parked historically has changed," Linehan said.

There is also a change to parking enforcement this year. Parking violations are being decriminalized, meaning drivers who fail to pay will receive an administrative ticket.

"It doesn't show up on a driving record," he said. "We're recognizing that we want to make sure that the fine matches the crime."

That decision also frees up police to respond to more serious crimes.

Residents like Randi Tomlinson say they noticed a significant decline in traffic congestion once the program began last year. Those who live on the impacted streets have received parking passes, but Tomlinson says that has made it more difficult.

"It's just becoming kind of a pain in the neck to have to apply for passes and things like that," she said. "The jury's really out. I just want it to be easier for the people that live here."

The roughly $50,000 the city made from the program went to the 2026 general fund, lowering the tax impact on residents.