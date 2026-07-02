Southern Minnesota officer accused of sexually assaulting wife while she was incapacitated, threatening to kill her

An officer with the Fairmont, Minnesota, police department has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting and threatening his wife.

The officer, a 44-year-old man, is facing one count each of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct, terroristic threats, first-degree tampering with a witness and misdemeanor domestic assault, according to a complaint filed in Martin County last month.

The victim told investigators the officer had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the last three years while she was incapacitated due to a mixture of medication, alcohol and THC, which she says he would pressure her into consuming, charges say.

The woman reported she would try to force him off her, but he would guilt her into continuing. She added that when she told him she did not want to engage in sexual activity, he would continue and claim it was one of her "wifely duties," according to the criminal complaint.

Charges say the victim provided investigators with SD cards containing photos "all sexual in nature," including depictions of the victim.

In March, police were called to the couple's residence for a reported domestic dispute. The woman allegedly recanted her report because her husband threatened to take custody of their kids and said to her, "I'm gonna cut your throat and watch you bleed," charges say.

The victim also reported that in late May, their child told her that "Dad said he is going to burn the house down with you in it," according to the complaint.

Days later, the officer applied for a permit to purchase a firearm and was approved. Court documents say that while executing a warrant, multiple guns were taken from the officer's residence.

Court records show an extreme risk protection order preventing him from accessing firearms was put in place against the officer in mid-April after he attempted suicide, but it was allowed to expire, and all his weapons were returned. A petition for a second extreme risk protection order was filed against him on June 22.

The officer has been employed with the Fairmont Police Department since 2007. The department says he has been placed on administrative leave.

Mental Health Resources

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.

Domestic Violence Resources

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: