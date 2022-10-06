Extreme drought conditions reported in Twin Cities, SW Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Parts of Minnesota are now under extreme drought conditions, after the driest September on record in the Twin Cities and sparse amounts of rain over the last week.

The area of severe drought also worsened across Minnesota and Wisconsin over the last week.

The Twin Cities didn't even get a quarter of an inch of rain in September; there were a few sprinkles, but rain totals were low compared to the average 3 inches of rain that usually falls during the month.

The warm start to fall has also exacerbated the impact of the drought; compared to if the state were experiencing cool, cloudy weather, the warmth has caused the soil to dry quickly. Farmers were already impacted by the drought over the summer - some said it was hard to grow vegetables like peppers, and apple orchards delayed their opening.

As we head into what is climatologically the driest part of the year, it'll be harder to make up the deficit because of a historical lack of moisture, caused by dry winter air.

Last year was also one of the worst droughts on record, with northern Minnesota experiencing the worst of the dry weather. This year though, it's the metro area and southwestern Minnesota that are under extreme drought conditions.

Southern Minnesota could see some spotty showers on Thursday, but the rest of the state will stay dry. There's no widespread rain in sight over the next week.