Ex-Chisago County sheriff expected to receive stayed sentence in criminal sexual conduct case

By Cole Premo

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. — Former Chisago County Sheriff Richard Duncan will be sentenced Friday on third-degree criminal sexual conduct after he was accused of blackmailing and sexually assaulting a woman.

Duncan pleaded guilty to the criminal sexual conduct charge in November 2023. As part of his plea agreement, Duncan will receive a stayed sentence of 57 months and 180 days of probationary jail time.

In 2017, Duncan admits he texted the victim, saying a blackmailer wanted the two of them to act like they were having an affair. She said he told her if she didn't, the blackmailer would kill her and her family.

Former-Chisago-County-Sheriff-Richard-Duncan.jpg
Richard Duncan  Chisago County Sheriff's Office 

Duncan then sexually assaulted her, while promising protection. The blackmailer turned out to be Duncan himself.

A jury awarded her a little over $1 million in a civil lawsuit. 

First published on February 16, 2024 / 8:01 AM CST

