New lawsuit accuses former Chisago County Sheriff of sexually assaulting woman using blackmail scheme

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- Former Chisago County Sheriff Richard Duncan is accused in a lawsuit of sexually harassing a woman and coercing her into a relationship through a blackmailing scheme.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday alleges that he used his position as a law enforcement authority figure to "sexually assault and otherwise victimize" the woman, all while promising her protection. In October, Duncan was charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct in connection to the woman's accusations.

The woman, who is a Chisago County resident, alleges that Duncan texted her on April 1, 2017 saying they needed to talk about something important. The two met at her home - without her husband or children present - and Duncan told her that a blackmailer wanted the two of them to act as if they were having an affair. If they didn't comply, the blackmailer would kill her and her family, Duncan said.

The blackmailer, however, turned out to be Duncan himself, forging messages under the alias "Control Freak."

Over the course of the next few weeks, Duncan showed letters to the woman directing them to engage in sexual activity, which included recording the activity on Duncan's iPad. In June of 2017, the blackmailer told the woman to attend a sheriff's conference with Duncan, documents state.

The affair caused the woman "unthinkable distress, humiliation, and shame," the lawsuit states. Duncan - who was running for reelection at the time - told her he would "keep [her] safe" but said she couldn't tell anyone because he thought it was an inside job.

The lawsuit asks for compensatory and punitive damages, arguing that the woman has a constitutional right bodily integrity, which Duncan deprived her of.

Duncan, who retired in 2018 citing health reasons, pleaded guilty to sexually harassing a separate female employee between October and November of 2017 in a similarly fraudulent blackmailing plot. Documents show Duncan concocted the ploy to require the employee to go to a training with him and stay overnight in a hotel together, among other things. She brought a civil lawsuit against Duncan and in March of 2022, was awarded $1.1 million by a jury.