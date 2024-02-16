Charges filed against 2 Minneapolis men in Coon Rapids triple homicide

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — Three men are now charged in connection to a triple homicide in Coon Rapids last month.

On Thursday, Anoka County officials announced 19-year-old Omari Shumpert and 31-year-old Demetrius Shumpert — both of Minneapolis — are in custody and charged in connection to the Jan. 26 killings. They each face three felony counts of second-degree murder.

Alonzo Mingo, 37 of Fridley, already faces the same charges. He was arrested in the hours following the killings.

According to the county sheriff's office, authorities received a 911 call at approximately 12:24 p.m. with "sounds of a disturbance in the background." Coon Rapids police, Blaine police and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest.

Upon arrival, responders found three dead people inside the home. The family told WCCO they include 42-year-old Shannon Patricia Trejo and her husband, 39-year-old Mario Trejo. Shannon Patricia Trejo's 20-year-old son, Jorge Reyes-Jungwirth, was also killed. Authorities later confirmed their identities.

Criminal complaint details

According to the criminal complaint, when officers arrived they found a deceased man in the doorway of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A broken firearm magazine and several loose rounds of ammunition were discovered near his body.

A second deceased man was in an office area while the deceased woman was found in a bedroom. Both also had apparent gunshot wounds to their heads.

WCCO

In the investigation, officers reviewed surveillance video from across the street and from inside the residence. A camera from across the street showed three suspects arriving in a vehicle and entering the house at 12:21 p.m. Two of the suspects were wearing clothing similar to UPS delivery drivers and one had a cardboard box as if delivering a package. All three entered the house and exited seven minutes later.

All three suspects were later identified as Mingo, Omari Shumpert and Demetrius Shumpert.

The charges say surveillance video from the residence showed Mingo holding a man and woman at gunpoint and demanding money. Omari Shumpert is seen hitting a male victim with a pistol before fatally shooting him when he fought back, the complaint said.

After the first killing, Mingo is allegedly seen fatally shooting the woman in a bedroom. The young children at the house witnessed at least the shooting of the woman. Mingo left the bedroom and then fatally shot the second male victim, the complaint said.

Officials say DNA evidence and phone records aided in identifying Omari Shumpert and Demetrius Shumpert as the other two suspects.

Court documents have since revealed that one of the victims in the shooting was being investigated by a violent crime task force for selling illegal drugs.

The investigation into the killings is ongoing.