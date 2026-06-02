All eyes on St. Michael-Albertville's Emma Kvant's final track races

A year ago this week, it all came together for Emma Kvant, with state titles in the 200 and 400 meter races, setting a state record in the latter.

It was unspoken goal she accomplished, etching her name in Minnesota track history.

"I never really had a conversation with her (about the record) and then when she finally broke it, I think emotions hit Emma and all of us watched her have her moment on the track," said St. Michael-Albertville track and field head coach Lily Johnson. "I think all of us coaches got emotional as well. It was just a really great day."

She did not stop there. The St. Michael-Albertville senior beat her own 400 record this past weekend at the section meet, peaking at the right time. All eyes will be on Kvant at her final state races.

"It's a lot of pressure going into the state tournament," she said. "There's a lot of fast, talented people. So, I just try to focus on myself and see what I can do. It's a lot of just preparing myself mentally for what is to come."

One of the best sprinters doing it in Minnesota is also one of the best soccer players. Kvant was named Miss Soccer this fall, scoring 22 goals and leading STMA to the state tournament.

"It was really hard," Kvant said. "My body hurt. But I talked to my coaches about it. We figured out workouts, if I needed to shave a couple things off because I had a game the day before. But I can't believe I did that last year. It was a struggle."

Kvant will run at track powerhouse Kansas in college. But first, one more go-round, carrying a clear confidence.

"I'm just gonna give it my all," she said. "There's really good competitors that I'm gonna be facing. But I know if I just focus on myself I'll get where I want to be."