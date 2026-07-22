This Lake Superior island seen in Split Rock Lighthouse photos now has a following of its own — and you can walk to it

Thousands of pictures of Split Rock Lighthouse are taken each year.

And oftentimes a little island appears in those photos. Ellingsen Island has developed a following of its own.

"It seems so lush and beautiful and inviting," said Sue Loyd.

Instead of a camera, Loyd is using a canvas to capture the beauty of Split Rock Lighthouse. She drove nearly eight hours to seek out a spot in the woods, just to paint the picturesque landmark.

"It's just wonderful. It's perfect," Loyd said.

That's something Park Manager Ward Wallin hears all the time.

"From mid-June, really through the end of August, it's just a lot of folks coming here," said Wallin.

He can't even guess how many lighthouse images are captured each year. But in a high number of them, a little island makes an appearance.

"A lot of people come to take pictures of the lighthouse, but also the island," Wallin said.

The official name is Ellingsen Island. In the early 1900s, there was a town on shore called Little Two Harbors where fishermen netted herring and lake trout.

"And then later on, one of the gentlemen that lived here decided to build a cabin on the island. I think the last known picture of it is 1962. And his name was Elling Ellingsen," said Wallin.

Ellingsen lived there for a while, but his one-room cabin has been gone for decades. That doesn't stop people from wanting to learn more.

What a lot of visitors don't realize is that you can actually walk to Ellingsen Island from Pebble Beach, if you can stand the water temperature.

Lake Superior can be just 40 degrees in July. The waves and rocks also make it a tricky trek across. But for some, it's worth it.

"It's very pretty in its own right because it's just kind of out here, but it's not inaccessible. So, it feels pretty cool to just tromp it across and go on it," said Nate Lind, who was visiting from Omaha, Nebraska.

And the scenery doesn't disappoint. Shoreline rocks are dotted with purple and yellow wildflowers. There are also pathways through the pines that make you feel like you're back on land. It's an adventurous hike that allows you to see Split Rock in a whole new way.

"We want people to come here and just have fun. Enjoy the area, enjoy the scenery. The beautiful lake we have and what the lake gives us. Just go out and have a good time every time you come into this park," said Wallin.

Split Rock Lighthouse was built in 1910 after the loss of ships during storms. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.