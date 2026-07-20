Man, 39, dies after apparent electrocution in northern Minnesota lake

A 39-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after it appears he was electrocuted by a docked boat in northern Minnesota, authorities say.

St. Louis County deputies arrived at the scene near the 9100 block of Voss Road in Beatty Township around 4:45 p.m.

Witnesses said that the man was swimming in Lake Vermilion when he grabbed the boat and appeared to receive an electric shock. He then went unconscious.

The boat was plugged into a nearby boathouse at the time, according to the sheriff's office.