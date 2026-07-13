Electric bike rider dead after crash in Rochester, police say

A man is dead after he collided with an SUV while riding an electric bike in Rochester, Minnesota, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the crash on the 2300 block of Elton Hills Drive Northwest around 3:50 p.m. The man, whose exact age has yet to be disclosed by officials, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The SUV driver was not injured.

Elton Hills Drive Northwest between 22nd Street Northwest and 15th Avenue Northwest was closed for several hours on Sunday while police investigated the scene.

As of Monday afternoon, the probe is ongoing.