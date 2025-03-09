Eden Prairie masseur charged with a second sexual assault

Police are asking victims to come forward after an Eden Prairie masseur was charged with a second sexual assault.

According to court records, a police officer took a statement from a victim who claimed to have booked two appointments on Jan. 4, 2024 and Feb.10, 2024 at Tiger Cave Massage and Foot Spa on 12200 Middleset Road.

The victim told police the suspect had placed a warm towel over her eyes, lifted the covering and groped her in both appointments.

Court documents state the victim reported the incident to police after she saw an article regarding Tiger Cave.

Investigators found the suspect used an alias after Tiger Cave received a report of criminal sexual conduct.

The suspect was charged with criminal sexual conduct. However, the suspect had previously been charged with the same offense.

According to court documents, a different victim told an officer the suspect had groped her in the same manner on March 7, 2024.

On March 9, 2024, the victim called Tiger Cave to tell them what happened. She said the owner tried to offer her a refund and free massage, claiming the suspect was new and "careless."

Officers determined during the investigation, the suspect was not licensed to practice massage therapy in Eden Prairie, court records show.

The suspect is out of custody pending sentencing.

Police believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Back in June, another Tiger Cave masseur was arrested for criminal sexual conduct.

