Eco Experience at the Minnesota State Fair teaches all ages about the planet

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Make MPCA’s Eco Experience a yearly State Fair stop
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Not only is there tons of action outside of the Eco Experience at the Minnesota State Fair, but there's just as much excitement inside.

"We want people to be more aware of their surroundings and what they're doing in the environment. Recycling what's in their hand, making proper choices for the environment," said Wayne Gjerde with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Catching your eye right away is the classic "bagnado" — a large swirling twister representing how much plastic is thrown away by Minnesota in just 10 seconds. That's about 468 million pounds every year.

"Our recycling rate is 10%, under 10%. So we want to make people aware of the need to recycle and not to throw away a job when they throw away that plastic," Gjerde said.

Right next to it is a beautiful big display of Minnesota's state butterfly, the monarch, helping to educate everyone on the importance of pollinators.

"Pollinators themselves are really essential to our economy. Agriculture —  they add millions of dollars every year for free. And they provide a lot of biodiversity," said Lauren Lewandowski with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Clean water, air, energy — there's no topic untouched and no age unreached. 

"That's the beauty of this building. You can come in and be an expert but still walk away learning something. I learn something working here every day," Lewandowski said.

