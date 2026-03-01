Northern Minnesota police officer dies shortly after brain infection diagnosis

A northern Minnesota community is mourning after a police officer died Friday shortly after being diagnosed with a brain infection.

The East Range Police Department says Sgt. Cody Siebert's death was unexpected.

"Sgt. Siebert was well known for his happy-go-lucky personality. It was best said that if you couldn't get along with Cody, it was your fault," the police department said in a Facebook post. "The hole left by Sgt. Siebert's passing will be impossible to fill."

Siebert was a K-9 officer who started the K-9 program in Babbit, Minnesota, before joining the East Range Police Department. He also worked at Mesabi East Schools in Aurora, Minnesota.

Cody Siebert (right) was a K-9 officer for the East Range Police Department. East Range Police Department

"Cody had a remarkable gift — he saw the potential in every student. He believed in kids, even when they struggled to believe in themselves. He admired the hearts of our staff and never hesitated to show his appreciation for the work they do each day. His enthusiasm was contagious, and forming a connection with him was effortless. He made people feel seen, valued, and safe," Mesabi East Schools said.

The school district went on to call Siebert a "role model" and "positive presence" in the community.

A GoFundMe for Siebert's family has raised more than $85,000 in just two days.

Siebert leaves behind his partner and two sons, ages 1 and 2.