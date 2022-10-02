Watch CBS News
Salinas, Marcinkowski help Earthquakes beat Minnesota United

SAN JOSE, Calif. - JT Marcinkowski delivered a two-save shutout while Shea Salinas scored in the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-0 win over Minnesota United on Saturday.

Salinas put the Earthquakes (8-15-10) ahead for good at 1-0 in the 52nd minute.

The Earthquakes also got one goal from Benjamin Kikanovic.

SOCCER: OCT 01 MLS - Minnesota United at San Jose Earthquakes
San Jose Earthquakes forward Benjamin Kikanovic scores a goal. Tony Ding/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Earthquakes outshot United (13-14-6) 18-15, with six shots on goal to two for United.

Marcinkowski saved both of the shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Dayne St. Clair saved four of the six shots he faced for United.

These teams take to the pitch again Sunday, with the Earthquakes visiting the Seattle Sounders while United hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 9:10 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

