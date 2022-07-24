State patrol says early morning Kandiyohi County crash was fatal
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities responded to a fatal crash in central Minnesota early Sunday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol said two vehicles going opposite directions collided on Highway 71 in Lake Andrew Township around 2:20 a.m.
The state patrol did not say how many fatalities there were, but three people were involved in the crash.
