Police seeking suspect in Eagan road rage shooting incident

A road rage-related shooting caused a southern Twin Cities metro highway to shut down for several hours Saturday evening.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Eagan Police Department responded to a report of a road rage incident on northbound Interstate 35E near Deerwood Drive around 5:16 p.m., according to Eagan police.

Police say one of the drivers fired multiple rounds at another vehicle. While no one was injured, the victim's vehicle was struck by gunfire and sustained damage.

Investigators are looking for a white 2010-2014 Ford F-150 with four doors, black door handles, gray rocker panels, a black tonneau cover and visible rust around the driver's side rear wheel well/fender. Eagan Police Department

The Eagan Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspect vehicle and driver involved. Investigators are looking for a white 2010-2014 Ford F-150. The truck is described as having four doors, black door handles, gray rocker panels, a black tonneau cover and visible rust around the driver's side rear wheel well/fender. The suspect is described as a White man with long, dark hair.

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver is asked to contact the Eagan Police Department tip line at 651-675-5799 or email the department at eaganpd@eaganmn.gov.

I-35E reopened to traffic around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.