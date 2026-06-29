Woman dies in fiery Eagan crash, 1 other injured

A 28-year-old woman died early Monday morning after the car she was driving crashed into a traffic light and burst into flames in Eagan, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Eagan woman was driving north on Interstate 35E shortly after midnight. Before exiting to Lone Oak Road, the car left the road and "went airborne," hitting a traffic light and catching on fire.

A 38-year-old passenger from Conyers, Georgia, suffered life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

The woman's identity will be released once her next of kin is notified.