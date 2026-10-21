Eagan City Council approves $500M plan for Ecolab campus expansion

Eagan, Minnesota, officials on Tuesday approved a plan for Ecolab to expand its footprint in the city.

The $500 million investment would add approximately 105,000 square feet to the existing facility at 655 Lone Oak Dr. Construction is planned from 2027 through 2030.

According to the Eagan City Council, the campus will feature enhanced labs, customer experience areas and more employee amenities.

Eagan City Council

"Ecolab's continued investment is a clear sign of the confidence businesses have in Eagan and its future," said Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire. "Projects like this strengthen our tax base and support economic opportunity. It's this kind of investment that continues to make Eagan a successful city and a strong community."

The 89-acre campus was developed in 1989 as the headquarters for Cray Research and was acquired by Ecolab in 2004.