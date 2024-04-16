Duluth man given maximum sentence for deadly drive-by shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing a teenager and injuring another in a drive-by shooting in Duluth last summer.

Brandon Williams-Gillard pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting in December.

Court documents say Williams-Gillard and his codefendant fired shots from a car on the 2500 block of West Second Street on Aug. 2, 2022, which injured an 18-year-old, and killed 19-year-old Paris Allen.

"Our thoughts go out to the family of Paris Allen, whose life was cut short due to this senseless act of gun violence," St. Louis County Attorney Kimberley Maki said. "While nothing will bring Paris back, this maximum sentence makes clear that such a heinous act is not tolerated by our community."

The attack appeared to be motivated by a long-standing dispute between Williams-Gillard, his codefendant and a third unharmed person, according to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

A trial for Williams-Gillard's codefendant has not been scheduled yet.

Note: The video above originally aired on Aug. 2, 2023.