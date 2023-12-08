Watch CBS News
Brandon Williams-Gillard found guilty in Duluth drive-by shooting that killed 1, injured another

DULUTH, Minn. — A 25-year-old man was found guilty on Thursday for killing a teenager and injuring another in Duluth this summer.

Brandon Williams-Gillard fired shots from a car on the 2500 block of West 2nd Street on Aug. 2, which injured an 18-year-old, and killed 19-year-old Paris Allen.

Williams-Gillard was convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. 

"Our thoughts go out to the family of Paris Allen, whose life was cut short due to this senseless act of gun violence," said St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki. 

Williams-Gillard will be sentenced at a later date. His co-defendant's case is also pending.

