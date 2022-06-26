Drivers strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Burnsville early Sunday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.
The driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, was heading east on Highway 13. He struck a 31-year-old Prior Lake man who was crossing the highway at Nicollet Avenue around 1:45 a.m., the state patrol said.
The driver was uninjured.
Authorities did not publicly identify the pedestrian.
