Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Drivers strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of June 26, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of June 26, 2022 02:00

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Burnsville early Sunday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, was heading east on Highway 13. He struck a 31-year-old Prior Lake man who was crossing the highway at Nicollet Avenue around 1:45 a.m., the state patrol said.

The driver was uninjured. 

Authorities did not publicly identify the pedestrian.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 26, 2022 / 9:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.