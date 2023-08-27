3 injured in crash near Highway 13 in Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. -- A three-vehicle crash was caught on traffic cameras in Savage on Saturday evening.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. at Highway 13 and Connelly Parkway.

Video shows traffic starting to move on the right side of the screen when a white pick-up enters the intersection. A red car then collides with the pick-up, sending it airborne briefly.

The Minnesota State Patrol says three people in one vehicle were hurt but are expected to survive.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.