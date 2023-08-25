Man, woman from Iowa killed in I-35W crash near Faribault
FARIBAULT, Minn. -- A man and woman from Iowa were killed south of Faribault on Friday afternoon in a three-car crash that shut down the highway for roughly four hours.
State patrol says a Volvo Semi, Chevy Silverado, and Toyota Camry were traveling north when they collided near mile marker 53 around 1:30 p.m.
Matthew Hansen, 57, and Cimberly Hansen, 56, of Urbandale, Iowa were traveling in the Toyota and were killed.
The drivers of the Chevy and Volvo were not injured.
