Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Man, woman from Iowa killed in I-35W crash near Faribault

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Fatal crash closes I-35W near Faribault
Fatal crash closes I-35W near Faribault 00:20

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- A man and woman from Iowa were killed south of Faribault on Friday afternoon in a three-car crash that shut down the highway for roughly four hours.

State patrol says a Volvo Semi, Chevy Silverado, and Toyota Camry were traveling north when they collided near mile marker 53 around 1:30 p.m.

Matthew Hansen, 57, and Cimberly Hansen, 56, of Urbandale, Iowa were traveling in the Toyota and were killed.  

The drivers of the Chevy and Volvo were not injured. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 25, 2023 / 3:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.