Multi-vehicle crash involving semi closes I-35 NB near Owatonna

OWATONNA, Minn. -- A crash has closed a stretch of Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of I-35 between Steele County Road 9 and West Central Avenue will be closed until about 5 p.m.

Traffic cameras showed a significant traffic backup following the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a semi.

