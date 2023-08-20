Multi-vehicle crash involving semi closes I-35 NB near Owatonna
OWATONNA, Minn. -- A crash has closed a stretch of Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota Sunday afternoon.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of I-35 between Steele County Road 9 and West Central Avenue will be closed until about 5 p.m.
Traffic cameras showed a significant traffic backup following the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a semi.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details.
