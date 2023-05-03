Watch CBS News
Driver crashes into cars, fuel pumps at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Minn. – A woman is recovering after she crashed her SUV into several vehicles and fuel pumps at a north metro gas station Monday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says just after 4 p.m., the woman drove through a roundabout in Columbus and then into a ditch. Her SUV then traveled into the parking lot of a Holiday Gas Station and crashed.

columbus-gas-station-crash.jpg
She needed to be extricated from the SUV before being transported to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released. No one else was hurt.

