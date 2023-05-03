Driver crashes into cars, fuel pumps at Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Minn. – A woman is recovering after she crashed her SUV into several vehicles and fuel pumps at a north metro gas station Monday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says just after 4 p.m., the woman drove through a roundabout in Columbus and then into a ditch. Her SUV then traveled into the parking lot of a Holiday Gas Station and crashed.

She needed to be extricated from the SUV before being transported to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released. No one else was hurt.