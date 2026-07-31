Enter to win the Drew Barrymore contest!

Your Minnesota State Fair adventure could lead all the way to New York City!

Stop by the WCCO booth or enter online for your chance to win an unforgettable VIP trip for two to attend a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show.

One lucky winner will receive:

Round-trip airfare for two from Minneapolis to New York City

A two-night hotel stay

Two VIP tickets to a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show

A $250 Visa gift card to help make your trip even sweeter!

How to enter: