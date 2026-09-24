Man found shot in leg near St. Paul City Hall, police say

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning near City Hall.

Officers were called to an apartment building off area of Wabasha Street North and Fourth Street East downtown just before 5 a.m. after a woman reported her boyfriend had been shot.

WCCO

The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg outside the complex, police say, and his injuries are not life threatening.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is "open and active."