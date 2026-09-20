Health officials seek woman seen handling rabid bat in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday

The Minnesota Department of Health says a bat found on a downtown Minneapolis sidewalk last week tested positive for rabies.

The department says it received test results showing the bat, which had been found on Hennepin Avenue between North Washington Avenue and North Third Street around noon on Tuesday, had rabies.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, a person described as a 25-to 30-year-old White woman, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, with curly brown hair and a curly-haired golden retriever-like dog was seen crouching over the bat and putting it in a bag.

The department says the woman handed off the bat to another passerby, who took it in to be tested for rabies.

Officials say that anyone who touched the bat should call 911 and ask to be connected to Animal Care and Control and contact their healthcare provider.

The Minnesota Department of Health warns that bites from bats may be painless and may not leave a mark.

Rabies is fatal, but it can be prevented by vaccination. However, once symptoms appear, it cannot be treated, according to health officials. Symptoms may not appear for weeks or months after exposure. Most human cases of rabies in the U.S. result from bat bites.

Earlier this month, the CDC issued a report saying it has received 17% more rabies-related inquiries from July through August 2026 than it did during the same period last year.