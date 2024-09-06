Doobie Dabbler celebrates all things cannabis in Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — We've been following Minnesota's journey of going green after the legalization of cannabis.

Starting on Friday, there's a festival celebrating just that: the Doobie Dabbler at Sever's festival grounds in Shakopee.

The two-day get-together begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, featuring an all-star wrestling ring, mini golf from the folks at Can Can Wonderland, MotoCross, more than 20 food trucks, and all things cannabis, of course.

Doobie Dabbler

More than 20 musical artists will also be performing, including High Fashion Wigs, Zophia Dadlex, Pee-Wee Dread, Obi Original and the Black Atlantics, DJ Shannon Blowtorch and the International Reggae All Stars.

You'll get to experience THC tastings from local and national companies, cannabis education and more. Sever's is located just east of Highway 169, about a mile south of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds.

Recreational marijuana became legal to use in Minnesota last year. Four tribal-run dispensaries are now open in the state, but it won't be legal to open dispensaries elsewhere until next year.

The Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management said last month that more than 1,800 applications have been filed for business license pre-approval via a lottery system. The majority of those applicants are from outside the state.