Wildfire prevention program planned for area near Echo Trail delayed by funding cuts, former district ranger says

A former U.S. Forest Service district ranger says a wildfire prevention project planned for an area near the Echo Trail was ready to move forward before it was delayed by a federal funding review and staffing reductions.

Aaron Kania served as the district ranger for the Kawishiwi Ranger District in Ely, Minnesota, for six years before retiring from the Forest Service. He is now running as a Democrat for Minnesota House District 3A

Kania said the Forest Service had identified the Echo Trail corridor as one of the areas with the highest wildfire risk in the Superior National Forest.

"We assessed the risk across the Superior National Forest, and this was one of the areas that had the highest risk," Kania said. "This was the highest risk, this was the focus, and we had this project shovel-ready to go."

The project was intended to reduce the amount of material that could fuel a wildfire near homes, resorts and other businesses. Kania said the work would have included removing dead and dying trees, clearing brush, using chainsaws and heavy equipment, and conducting prescribed burns.

Kania said the Forest Service had completed its environmental review, received community support and begun contacting contractors.

"Really the last step was just signing the paperwork to get the grants done, get the partnership agreements okayed, and then the contractors to work," Kania said. "And that's where we were when the administration changed over."

Kania said the project was paused in early 2025 during a review by the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.

"When DOGE came on board, they literally said, ' Pause, stop work,'" Kania said.

He said the Forest Service later revised the plan, but staffing reductions and an agency reorganization left fewer employees available to complete contracts, mark project boundaries and process paperwork.

"A lot of the people that would do that paperwork were no longer working for the agency," Kania said. "They either quit, they resigned or they were terminated."

The Washington Post previously reported that a $10 million federal grant supporting wildfire prevention work in the area was delayed during the DOGE review. The newspaper also reported that it is impossible to determine whether completing the work would have changed the outcome of any current wildfire.

Kania did not say the delayed project would have prevented a fire. He said the work was designed to reduce available fuel and help communities prepare before wildfire season.

"It doesn't matter which administration did this," Kania said. "It's the impact of those decisions."

Kania said the effects of wildfires extend beyond burned forestland. He pointed to evacuations, lost tourism and the disruption faced by residents and businesses.

"We completely see that, we're hearing you," Kania said. "And then in the background, I'm putting together a legislative package. I'm working with legislators right now on that response to what we're seeing, what we are hearing."

Kania said the experience shows the need for greater cooperation among federal, state and local agencies.

"We can do better," Kania said. "We have to rise above the politics. We have to work together. We have to get this work done."

WCCO reached out to the St.Louis County Service Center and Republican state Rep. Roger Skraba for comment and is waiting for a response.