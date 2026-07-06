Does the order in which you eat food matter?

Skip the latest fad diet. The best way to manage your weight might already be sitting on your plate.

Many love barbecue. Not just for the meat, but the sides. Some may attack the diverse plate in the following order: Bite of pulled pork. Bite of cornbread. Bite of beans. Bite of sweet potatoes. And repeat.

That may be fun for an individual's taste buds but not their digestive tract.

"It can have a lot of benefits to eat your meal in a certain order in terms of what your overall health goal is," said Chella Wahlin, a registered dietitian with Life Time.

Wahlin says the ideal sequence is to start with high-fiber, nutrient-dense foods, fruits and vegetables, specifically those low on starch, like leafy greens.

"That can, one, slow down digestion, help you to have better mealtime habits to chew your food better, which is like a secondary benefit," said Wahlin.

Follow that with protein, like meats.

Then finish with carbs and starchy vegetables, like potatoes and corn. Essentially, save those French fries for last.

"A really big benefit of having your starchy carbohydrates at the end is so that your body can better digest your food so that your blood sugar doesn't spike at the beginning of your meal and then maybe crash later on," said Wahlin.

The crash she described could then lead to cravings, foggy concentration, feeling tired and then getting hungry again sooner.

By following the sequence and potentially curbing cravings, Wahlin said it can theoretically help with weight management.

"That means better food choices later in the day. They're going to be able to stagger their meals better, have better energy to make those secondary, better lifestyle choices," said Wahlin.

Another issue is that food groups are often served in one package. Think burgers, burritos, grain bowls or stir fry.

How should someone approach a meal when all the food groups are blended?

Wahlin said to check the meal to ensure it's filled with enough protein or vegetables. If one of those ingredients is lacking, supplement the meal prior to digging in.

"Maybe having some high-fiber vegetables and dip on the side first or having a little bit of protein on a side, like a yogurt, before the start. That way, you're anchoring your meal with enough vegetables and enough protein," said Wahlin.

Beyond the order in which we eat, there's another factor to consider that could impact how full you feel: distractions.

"There's definitely some evidence that if we're distracted while eating, like you're watching TV, driving, doing other things, that we are less tuned in and listening to our body," said Lisa Harnack, a community health and epidemiology professor with the University of Minnesota.

If you're tuned in with your body while eating, you should feel physical sensations of fullness.

"And if you're not paying attention to those cues because you're distracted by something else, you're not getting those cues to tell you, 'Oh, I've had enough,'" said Harnack.

From proper sequencing to truly being present with your meal, your latest attempt at a healthy diet isn't just what you choose to eat, but being intentional with how you eat it.

Both Wahlin and Harnack said it's important to note that meal sequencing can differ from person to person and to do what's best for you.

For more information on the benefits of meal sequencing, click here.