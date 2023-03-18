DOC: Inmate punched K-9 corrections officer in the face

STILLWATER, Minn. -- A staff member at the Minnesota Department of Corrections facility in Stillwater is recovering after an inmate assaulted them.

The DOC says a K-9 corrections officer was punched in the face by an unprovoked inmate around 11 a.m. Friday. The officer's dog responded by buying the inmate, whose injuries were treated on-site.

RELATED: 6 staff members injured in 2 separate assaults at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights prisons

The officer went to a local hospital for evaluation and was later released.

This is the eighth attack on a Minnesota Department of Corrections officer this month. Last week, a sergeant was assaulted during a routine facility unit movement at the Stillwater facility.

Another incident happened on March 6 when a fight broke out among several incarcerated men at the facility in Stillwater. When officers intervened, they were assaulted. A corrections sergeant and two corrections officers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. They were all released.

The next day, two incarcerated men assaulted a corrections sergeant and two corrections officers at the Oak Park Heights facility. Two were taken to a hospital for evaluation, but one staff member who sustained more serious injuries was taken to Regions Hospital, the DOC said. The staff members were all ultimately released.

All inmates involved in the fights have been moved to a separate, high-security unit at Oak Park Heights, the DOC said.