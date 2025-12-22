Watch CBS News
Minnesota TV pitchman, entrepreneur Dick Enrico dies at 85

Minnesota business icon and TV pitchman Dick Enrico died earlier this month at the age of 85.

Perhaps best known for his memorable TV commercials and famous slogan, "Why buy new when slightly used will do," Enrico died Dec. 14 while at a hospice center in Brooklyn Park.

The entrepreneur founded several businesses, including 2nd Wind Exercise Equipment in the early '90s. The company eventually grew to more than 100 locations across 13 states. He sold the business in 2015, but continued to remain active in business into his 80s.

Enrico's obituary says he helped raise more than half a million dollars for the American Diabetes Association and received a Commitment Award for his efforts. In 2018, he established the Dick Enrico Building to support United Way programs.

A celebration of life will be held for Enrico in the spring, with details to be announced at a later date.

Instead of flowers, Enrico's family asks donations be made to the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota and the American Diabetes Association.

