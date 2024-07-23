DFL reports record-breaking fundraising within first 48 hours of Kamala Harris' campaign for president

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Just days after Vice President Kamala Harris began her campaign for president, the Minnesota DFL says it has seen record-breaking fundraising.

Within the first 48 hours of the Harris campaign, the DFL says it raised over $200,000 through digital fundraising alone. The first 24 hours of the campaign were the strongest, with more than $100,000 donated online.

"Grassroots DFLers are turning their enthusiasm into time and resources that will help us keep Minnesota blue in November," said Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin. "Our party is energized and ready to help Kamala Harris prosecute the case against Donald Trump."

Harris launched her campaign Sunday afternoon after President Biden ended his bid for reelection and endorsed her.

Between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening, the Harris campaign reports it raked in more than $100 million. That number includes money raised across Harris' campaign, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising committees.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, holds a campaign event in West Allis, WI, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

The campaign said more than 888,000 grassroots donors contributed in the 24-hour span after Mr. Biden dropped out.

By Monday, Harris already secured the support of enough state delegations to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who endorsed Harris, said her record-breaking fundraising on Monday is evidence of small donors' and voters' enthusiasm for the new likely Democratic nominee.

Donald Trump's campaign has raised more than $200 million in total, according to OpenSecrets — a nonprofit organization that tracks and publishes data on campaign finance and lobbying.