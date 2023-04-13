Watch CBS News
Despite string of 80-degree days, "Mt. Eden Prairie" still stands tall

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. – We're now entering the third of an expected string of 80-degree days, and in most places around the Twin Cities metro area, you're likely seeing few lingering signs of winter.

There's one significant exception to that --  "Mt. Eden Prairie."

The massive pile of snow gathered in a Target parking lot on Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie took Minnesota social media by storm recently. The dirty pile led to a string of memes on Reddit and other places, and even has its own trail review.

There were also plenty of artistic renditions:

It was even made into a T-shirt.

As of this week, WCCO's Marielle Mohs found that, while it's somewhat diminished in overall size, Mt. Eden Prairie is still standing proudly in that metro area parking lot.

image.jpg
CBS News

"As you walk closer to it, the air temp drops significantly," she reported.

It stands to reason that it will linger there for days, if not weeks, to come.

April 13, 2023

