Deputy Attorney General Luz María Frías is retiring

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Deputy Attorney General Luz María Frías announced she is retiring from the Minnesota Attorney General's Office on September 1.

Frías has had a 30-year career in public service. She became a deputy attorney general in July 2020.

"Public service is a core value of mine. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with Attorney General Keith Ellison, my distinguished colleagues, and the wonderful staff in our office," Frías said.

Frías was recently honored with the Public Lawyer Diversity Award by the Minnesota State Bar Association, upon Attorney General Keith Ellison's nomination.

Among a plethora of positions, Frías has past experience as the CEO of Centro Legal; as a Magistrate for the Second and Fourth Judicial Districts, and as Hearing Examiner for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Community.

Ellison is seeking a new deputy attorney general to replace Frías. The office is accepting applications through July 10.