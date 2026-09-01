Delta flight returned to MSP Airport after a medical issue involving a pilot, airline says
A Delta Air Lines flight returned shortly after departing Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday due to a medical emergency.
According to the airline, the medical issue involved a pilot.
"The crew followed established procedures to return to MSP where the aircraft landed safely," Delta said in a statement. "As safety comes first at Delta, we are focused on supporting the pilot and our customers to ensure onward travel."
The Boeing 757-300 was heading to Orlando, Florida, with 178 travelers and seven crew members. Delta arranged for a new flight crew before the flight continued to Orlando.
The FAA is investigating.
This story will be updated.