Watch CBS News
Local News

Delta flight returned to MSP Airport after a medical issue involving a pilot, airline says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

A Delta Air Lines flight returned shortly after departing Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday due to a medical emergency. 

According to the airline, the medical issue involved a pilot. 

"The crew followed established procedures to return to MSP where the aircraft landed safely," Delta said in a statement. "As safety comes first at Delta, we are focused on supporting the pilot and our customers to ensure onward travel."

The Boeing 757-300 was heading to Orlando, Florida, with 178 travelers and seven crew members. Delta arranged for a new flight crew before the flight continued to Orlando. 

The FAA is investigating. 

This story will be updated. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue