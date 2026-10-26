At least 1 killed in central Minnesota UTV rollover crash, state patrol says

At least one person was killed Sunday evening in a UTV rollover crash involving "an unbelted/unrestrained occupant" in central Minnesota, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash involving a Polaris RANGER XD occurred just before 8 p.m. on northbound Highway 28 near 20th Avenue in Culdrum Township, about 50 miles northwest of St. Cloud.

"While negotiating a left curve, the UTV ran off the roadway to the right. The Polaris impacted a driveway approach and rolled," the state patrol said.

The 44-year-old man behind the wheel and a 45-year-old woman riding with him were thrown from the UTV. Both are from Long Prairie.

It's unclear if one or both of the riders were killed. The state patrol is expected to release more information on Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, 12 people have been killed so far this year in off-highway vehicle crashes.

This story will be updated.