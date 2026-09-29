3 dead, 4 hurt when semi and car collide in Minneapolis near I-35W off-ramp, police say

Three people are dead and four others are hospitalized when a vehicle and a semi truck collided early Tuesday morning near an Interstate 35W off-ramp in southeast Minneapolis, according to police.

It happened around 4:12 a.m. when police say a semi "exiting southbound I-35W and crossing" Fourth Street Southeast struck a vehicle with seven occupants in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood, just west of the University of Minnesota campus and the city's Dinkytown district.

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Police say the semi driver wasn't hurt, and the investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.