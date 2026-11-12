Dave Cossetta, torchbearer for St. Paul's iconic 115-year-old Italian market, dies in Rome

Dave Cossetta, the man who helped guide his family's turn-of-the-century Italian market in Minnesota's capital city through a major 21st century renovation, died in Rome Wednesday at age 70, according to Cossetta's social media.

A Cossetta spokesperson called his death unexpected, noting he was "surrounded by his wife, Gail, his talented team, and many friends and family."

"We will carry on as Dave would have wanted: together, around the table," the spokesperson wrote.

Dave Cossetta, the fourth-generation owner of the 115-year-old St. Paul landmark, died just two days after winning two awards at the Coppa Del Mondo del Panettone in Milan, according to the spokesperson.

"He built [Cossetta] into a gathering place on West 7th Street where everyone was welcome at the same table, and he never stopped dreaming about what it could become," the spokesperson wrote.

Details of Dave Cossetta's funeral are forthcoming.

Dave Cossetta in 2007, and Cossetta restaurant in 2026. WCCO/Getty Images

Cossetta's history

WCCO's John Lauritsen highlighted Cossetta in Wednesday's edition of "Finding Minnesota," with a specific focus on the eatery's much lauded panettone — a sweet bread that originated in Italy 500 years ago.

Michael and Irene Cossetta were the original owners of the market, which opened in 1911. They first opened a small place by the levee in St. Paul, but business was slow until they moved to West Seventh.

"He found this barber school was for sale, so he had the guts to go to the bank and ask for a loan," said Filippo Caffari, Cossetta's executive chef and historian.

A company spokesperson said Dave Cossetta's mission was to "bring Cossetta to the nation" through their panettone, which he had worked for "more than 15 years" to perfect.

Below is Cossetta's full statement: