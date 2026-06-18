Twin Cities man accused of stealing dog deemed dangerous from animal hospital

A Twin Cities man is accused of stealing his dog from an animal hospital after it had been deemed dangerous and ordered to be euthanized by officials.

The St. Paul Park Police Department seized the dog on June 7, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Five days later, police responded to an animal hospital in South St. Paul, Minnesota, and learned a male entered the building with a crowbar and triggered an alarm. He was caught on surveillance camera.

Two days after that, someone stole the dog from the animal hospital, according to a criminal complaint. Police spoke to the animal's registered owner, who said her brother — the man charged — was part owner of the dog and attended the hearing at which it was deemed dangerous.

Police identified the brother as the man previously seen in surveillance footage.

The 39-year-old man is charged with one count of possession of burglary or theft tools.

WCCO has reached out to police and the dog's owner for more information.