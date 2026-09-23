Dakota County eyes 18.5% property tax levy to fund operations, manage Medicaid, SNAP changes

Some Twin Cities homeowners could soon see a big jump in their property taxes.

Dakota County is looking at one of the biggest increases in the metro at upwards of 18.5%, or roughly $140 a year for the typical homeowner.

County officials say most of that increase would be used to support operations, and a small portion would help build up county reserves.

But for some homeowners, the percentage is scary.

"I'm retired. How am I going to come up with that kind of money? That's too much, just too much," said Bernie Mischel.

Dakota County Manager Heidi Welsch says rising operating costs and changes to federal programs like Medicaid and SNAP will add millions to the budget in 2027.

She says other mandates from the state and federal government forced commissioners to make the proposal to increase the tax levy.

"I understand that they got expenses and maintain roads and stuff but to hit us with that kind of an increase, I don't know how they can justify that," said Mischel.

Welsch tells WCCO that Dakota County's levy has been historically low for a while now and says the new increase doesn't translate to that big of a number when you compare it across the metro.

"In Dakota County, a median-priced home spent about $800 in county portion. In Ramsey County, it was $1,800 for the same-priced house; in Hennepin County, it was $1,400. Even in Washington, which is very comparable, it was a little over $900, and we deliver approximately the same services when you think about it that way. Dakota County is a deal," said Welsch.

That 18.5% is the max Dakota County homeowners could see.

There is one more public meeting about the levy increase on Dec. 1 before the final vote on Dec. 15.