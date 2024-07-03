Watch CBS News
Crews work to repair Faribault dam damaged in flooding

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

FARIBAULT, Minn. — Crews in southern Minnesota are working to stabilize a dam damaged from recent flooding.

The City of Faribault says the north side of the dam next to the Faribault Mill and south of Slevin Park is suffering from "flood-related erosion" on its north side.

The full extent of the damage will not be determined until the water fully recedes.

35eb755c-292e-4a68-b771-1ff2c5ce58df.png
Brian Klier Rice County Skywarn

People are asked to avoid the area and not proceed beyond barricades and police tape within Slevin Park.

City officials do not believe there is an immediate risk to the public.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation.

Last week, the Rapidan Dam south of Mankato experienced a partial failure due to flooding on the Blue Earth River. Erosion of a nearby embankment caused a family's home to collapse into the river. The iconic Rapidan Dam Store was also bought and demolished by Blue Earth County before it suffered the same fate.

